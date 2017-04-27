Southern Door School Board Discusses Options After Failed Referendum

During a workshop Monday evening on the recent failed referendum for the Southern Door School District, the board of education discussed options on how to deal with the shortfall anticipated because additional funding was not authorized. At this point, the school board is interested in gathering information from the public via surveys and listening sessions. Board-members are also looking for ways to get information to the voters focusing on the facts and not the “alternate facts” that surfaced prior to the vote. The options will be discussed during the May 8th meeting with a public forum and listening session planned for a regular meeting in the month of May. The effort is intended to obtain public input on the district’s options and ways to move forward.