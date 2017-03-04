Southern Door 8th Grader a Semi-Finalist in National Geographic State Bee

Julian Mulroy, at eighth grade student at Southern Door Middle School, has been notified by the National Geographic Society that he is now one of the semifinalists to compete in the 2017 Wisconsin National Geographic State Bee. The contest will be held at the American Family Training Center in Madison on Friday, March 31st. Now in its 29th year, this is the second level of the competition. School bees were held for students in fourth through eighth grade throughout the state to determine each school champion. School champions then took a qualifying test which was submitted to the National Geographic Society. Each state champion will receive $100, the National Geographic Concise Atlas of the World, and a trip to Washington, DC to represent their state at the national championship at the National Geographic Society May 14th through the 17th.