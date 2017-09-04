Small Donations Make a Big Difference for Boys & Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club of Door County was very successful in its fundraising efforts with the recent completion of the annual golf outing and a wine and cheese gala. That said, the organization based in Sturgeon Bay has a mission to help as many children as possible, regardless of their financial circumstances. Executive Director Julie Davis says participants are asked to give what they can…
Davis says the Boys and Girls Club currently has 384 members…
To learn more about becoming a regular donor for the Boys and Girls Club of Door County, call 1-920-818-1046 or go to bgcdoorcounty.org