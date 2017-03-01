Sister Bay Road Project Wins Excellence Award

A road project in Door County was one of nine recipients of excellence in construction awards recently handed out in Madison by the state Department of Transportation. The excellence in concrete award went to Vinton Construction Company of Manitowoc for reconstruction of a three quarter mile section of Highway 42, from Country Walk Drive to Scandia Road in Sister Bay. The road project was completed under traffic, ahead of schedule, and under budget while minimizing public disruption. The corridor accommodates 7,000 vehicles on an average day, but can experience twice that volume during peak travel periods. The other awards went to projects in these counties, Chippewa, Marathon, Oneida, Sauk, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Dane and Brown.