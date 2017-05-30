Shoreland Zoning Presentation in Sister Bay Wednesday

A public overview of the new Door County shoreland zoning ordinances will be presented at 7PM Wednesday at the Sister Bay Fire Station. Mariah Goode, Door County Planning Department Director, will be on hand to provide background information related to state acts 170 and 55. Goode will also comment on developing changes being handed down by the state. As part of the discussion, she will offer insights on how property owners, the public, the environment and local control will be affected by the changes. The program on shoreland zoning is sponsored by the Door County Environmental Council.