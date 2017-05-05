Shoe Sensation Opens in Sturgeon Bay

The Shoe Sensation store at the Cherry Point Mall in Sturgeon Bay kicked off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The retail outlet carries nearly a dozen brand name products for all ages. Senior Vice President for Stores, Dave Schoengart, explains why the firm based in Indiana chose to open a store in Sturgeon Bay…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/N585.mp3

Schoengart says Shoe Sensation has a long track record of community involvement…