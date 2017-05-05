Shoe Sensation Opens in Sturgeon Bay

Posted on May 5, 2017 by Roger Levendusky

The Shoe Sensation store at the Cherry Point Mall in Sturgeon Bay kicked off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The retail outlet carries nearly a dozen brand name products for all ages. Senior Vice President for Stores, Dave Schoengart, explains why the firm based in Indiana chose to open a store in Sturgeon Bay…


Schoengart says Shoe Sensation has a long track record of community involvement…


Customers looking for a particular product are also invited to check out the company web site at shoesensation.com

DCHB
Sports Schedule
Door County Medical Center
Advertisement
Posted in News | Tagged |

Comments are closed.

Related Articles