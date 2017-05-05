Shoe Sensation Opens in Sturgeon Bay

The Shoe Sensation store at the Cherry Point Mall in Sturgeon Bay kicked off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The retail outlet carries nearly a dozen brand name products for all ages. Senior Vice President for Stores, Dave Schoengart, explains why the firm based in Indiana chose to open a store in Sturgeon Bay…
Schoengart says Shoe Sensation has a long track record of community involvement…
Customers looking for a particular product are also invited to check out the company web site at shoesensation.com