Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death of Northern Door Woman

The Door County Sheriff’s Department is trying to determine how a 69-year old county woman died over the weekend. The woman’s lifeless body was discovered Saturday laying on the driveway of a home off Cave Point Drive. She was covered in snow. The Door County dispatch center was contacted at about 2PM by a 72-year old county man who indicated that the woman was dead. The sheriff’s department is trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the county woman’s passing. To that end, an autopsy will be conducted and toxicology reports will be completed. It could be several weeks before the results of those tests are available.