Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death of 87 Year Old Found in Car

The Door County Sheriff’s Department was called to private property off Waters End Road in Sister Bay shortly after 5PM Thursday after receiving the report that a vehicle was against a tree and the occupant was dead. The investigation revealed that the vehicle sustained minor damage and the force of impact was not enough to cause the airbags to deploy. The initial conclusion by the medical examiner was that the driver, an 87-year old local man, had some sort of medical emergency prior to the accident and died from natural causes. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death. Besides the Door County Sheriff’s Department, units of the Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department were sent to the scene.