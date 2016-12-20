Seasonal Home Destroyed by Fire Monday Night

A seasonal home in southern Door County, near Sherwood Point was destroyed by fire Monday night. The Southern Door Fire Department was notified about 10:45PM. There was nobody home and the building is a total loss, the Southern Door Fire Department had 4 vehicles on scene with assistance from the Brussels-Union-Gardner and Sturgeon Bay Fire Departments.

The fire was reported by someone from across the bay, near the quarry, who saw the flames. Fire fighters cleared the scene shortly after midnight.