SE Trails Now Open

The Door County Snowmobile Trails Coordinator has announced that the Southeast section of the system opened at 11AM Wednesday, February 1st.

The Southeast section is from Culver’s South over the Bayview Bridge and includes Potawatomi State Park and the Ahnapee State Trail to the South Door County line at County Road X.

Conditions are listed as poor and riders should use caution. Also, please be alert as the groomer may be on the trails.

The Southwest, Central and Northern sections remain closed. Please stay on marked trails and respect private landowners.