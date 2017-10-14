SD Business Association Annual Meeting is Monday

The Southern Door Business Association’s annual meeting will be held Monday, at Wave Pointe Marina and Resort in Little Sturgeon Bay. Association President Gina Guth says the theme for the get-together is “Come Ride With Us,” and a presentation on southern door all-terrain vehicle trails by Jeff May of May’s Sports Center and Roger Cherney of the Stevenson Pier Mini-Mart will be featured. Guth says a general meeting follows with highlights of the association’s past year, its financial status, future plans, and the Election of officers. Everything begins with a social and cash bar at 5:30PM and the annual meeting is expected to start at 6PM. The event is open to the general public. A pizza buffet will be served and door prizes handed out. Wave Pointe Marina and Resort is located at 3600 County CC, in the Town of Gardner.

To learn more about the Southern Door Business Association go to www.southerndoorcounty.com