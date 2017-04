Sturgeon Bay Utilities, by way of an insert in utility bills, is informing customers about a change they will be seeing on their electric bill this year. General Manager Jim Stawicki says not every SBU customer will be affected…

Stawicki says the average cost per year will still be comparable to previous years…

Stawicki says the local utility is dedicated to doing what it can to keep costs low…