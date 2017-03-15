SBPD Searching for Missing Sturgeon Bay Teen

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department is concerned about the whereabouts and safety of a local teenager, missing since Monday. Captain Dan Brinkman says 17-year old Louis Amelinckx of Sturgeon Bay told his mother early Monday that he was going for a walk…
Captain Brinkman says two “persons of interest” have been questioned about the first leg of the teen’s journey…
Over the past few days, investigators learned that the youth had been communicating with individuals on the web site Grindr for some time. The men were characterized as “a transient from Milwaukee” and a Green Bay resident with ties to the Milwaukee area. Captain Brinkman says concern was raised after conflicting text messages were sent to a city police officer…
Law enforcement at UW/Oshkosh and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have also been contacted and a special alert for Brown and Outagamie counties was triggered Monday. Louis Amelinckx is five foot eight inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He reportedly was wearing a black jacket and red shoes when he left home. However, police were told he traded the shoes so he wouldn’t be spotted by law enforcement.