SBPD Reminding Drivers of New Disabled Parking Spot on 3rd Ave

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department is reminding residents and visitors that a new disabled parking stall has been added on Michigan Street downtown, just before north Third Avenue. The parking spot is the last one before the crosswalk and the required signage is on the nearby lamp post. Recently, officers have seen increased use of the stall by unauthorized drivers, resulting in the issuance of citations. Those authorized to use the parking spot must have the proper license plate or identification card. The police department anticipates that, sometime in the spring, the Sturgeon Bay Street Department will be painting the spot blue to help drivers understand its special status. However, the fact that the stall is not painted at this point does not mean anyone can use it and that it’s the responsibility of motorists to be aware of signs in the area.