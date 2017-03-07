SBFD’s Lower ISO Rating Means Substantial Savings for Businesses

The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department is now in an elite group of fire departments across the nation in terms of its rating for insurance purposes. Chief Tim Dietman says the department recently attained an ISO rating of two, one level better than its previous standing. ISO or the Insurance Service Office, uses a fire rating system to reflect a community’s fire protection capability for insurance rating purposes. Chief Dietman says the very best rating a department can receive is a one…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/N293.mp3

Chief Dietman says the city’s ISO rating of two will have a positive impact on fire insurance costs, especially for local businesses…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/N294.mp3

Dietman says he takes great pride in the new city-wide rating because it indicates that the department has attained a high level of efficiency and capability through hard work…