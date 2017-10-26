SB Historical Society Announces $1.25 Million Commitment to Save Granary

The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society has announced that a commitment of $1,250,000 is on the table as part of the effort to save the old grain elevator on Sturgeon Bay’s west side waterfront. The structure built in 1901 is currently under a demolition order issued by Fire Chief Tim Dietman who says the building is structurally unstable. In the meantime, the local group says the funding offered would pay for the repair, restoration and future maintenance of the 116-year old granary. It’s hoping that a restoration project, based on community involvement, can save the structure from the wrecking ball which could come as early as November 18th. According to a news release issued Thursday, the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society will be asking the community to contribute additional funds as the restoration project proceeds. The group is also looking for stories and photography people may have connected to the history of the grain elevator.