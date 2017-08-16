Safe Kids Door County Day Saturday

The first annual Safe Kids Door County Day will be held on Saturday at the Door County Fairgrounds at John Miles County Park in Sturgeon Bay. The free and interactive fun event runs from 9AM to 1PM. Maryanne Smith says Safe Kids Day is a cooperative effort of several individuals and organizations…
Smith says the organizers are hoping to meet several goals by putting on the free event…
Safety tips will be provided about boating, swimming, biking, sun, animals, poisons, playgrounds, safe sleep, and more. To learn more about the first annual Safe Kids Door County Day, contact the Door County Public Health Department at 746-2234.