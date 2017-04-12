Run the Door Begins April 18th

The Door County Silent Sports Alliance says the “Run the Door” 2017 schedule will soon be off and running locally. The annual series of running events opens its season on Tuesday, April 18th with a three mile fun run beginning at 6PM at the Door County Fire Company in downtown Sturgeon Bay. Sponsored by the Door County Medical Center and administered by the not-for-profit Silent Sports Alliance, “Run the Door” is divided into three divisions this year, overall, out-of-county, and kids 12 and under. Now in its fourth year, the running program is a points and participation circuit that bundles all of the running events in Door County under one umbrella to encourage fitness and wellness. For a complete list of races and information on how to sign up for “Run the Door,” go to www.runthedoor.com