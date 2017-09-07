Road Work On Highways 42 & 57 Next Week

The Door County Highway Department reports that its crews, under the direction of the state Department of Transportation, will be doing patchwork on Highway 57, between Jacksonport and Baileys Harbor, beginning on Monday and running through Thursday of next week. Flaggers will be in place and delays are expected. Motorists are asked to exercise extreme caution while traveling through the area as the work is expected to feature a rolling/moving patch process.

On Monday, the Highway Department also expects to be engaged in crack-filling on Highway 42, from Gills Rock to the ferry dock. Again, flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone during the two-day project. Both projects will be open to traffic as soon as possible.

Weather conditions kept the projects from being completed earlier in the summer and the work has to be wrapped up before the fall.