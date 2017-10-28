Restoration of Upper Range Lights Continues

As the Ridges Sanctuary continues working on its restoration project at the upper range lights near Baileys Harbor, the consensus is that the building constructed in 1869 has been well maintained over the years. Executive Director Steve Leonard says there is a reason for that status…

Leonard says there was a period of time when the old building was left vacant, but that’s when the Ridges took possession…

The 150th anniversary of the upper range lights at the Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor will be celebrated in 2019.