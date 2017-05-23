Renovation of Old Door County Highway Shop Ahead of Schedule

There was a cool breeze and a hint of rain in the air, but 16 members of the Door County Board participated in a traditional ground-breaking ceremony at the former highway department garage on north 14th Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. The multi-million dollar makeover is expected to transform the facility into the new home for the Emergency Services, the Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Senior Center. Door County Administrator Ken Pabich says the eight million dollar project is ahead of schedule…

Pabich says some major changes are expected in the days and weeks ahead…

Pabich says renovation work has gone well because significant problems have not been encountered…