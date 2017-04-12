Registration Underway for Festival of Nature

Registration for the 2017 “Festival of Nature” continues in Door County. The 15th annual event will be held at multiple venues Thursday through Sunday, May 25th through the 28th. Six groups, headed up by the Ridges Sanctuary, put on the festival every year, offering more than 60 opportunities for participants to celebrate the natural beauty of the Door Peninsula. Mike Grimm of the Nature Conservancy explains how the list of field trips are arrived at…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/N442.mp3

Grimm says there are some old standbys that are brought back every year…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/N443.mp3

The mission of the Door County Festival of Nature is to cooperatively celebrate and promote the protection of Door County’s natural landscapes and all its components. This is done through a variety of indoor and outdoor educational sessions on wildflowers, birds and the important land and conservation efforts taking place in Door County.

For more information about the 2017 Festival of Nature go to www.ridgessanctuary.org/festival-of-nature-2017