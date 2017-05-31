Recreational Plan Being Developed for John Miles County Park

As part of the effort to develop a recreational plan for John Miles County Park in Sturgeon Bay, the Door County Land Use Services and Parks Departments will be holding open house meetings on three days in June. Becky Kerwin says the sessions on Tuesday, June 13th, Friday, June 16th, and Wednesday, June 21st will take place in the Junior Fair Building at the park off north 14th Avenue. Kerwin says there will be a short presentation at the start of each meeting followed by a tour about 15 minutes later. She says residents are being asked to respond to three questions about the park…

Kerwin says the the current effort is in the information-gathering stage…