Public Meeting on Little Lake Restoration Wednesday Night

A meeting on Bradley Lake and Sunset Park in Sturgeon Bay has been scheduled for Wednesday evening at 6PM in the city council chambers at city hall. Roger Anderson says the purpose of the meeting is to obtain public input on how the small body of water, commonly referred to as Little Lake, and the adjacent park, should look when the lake has been restored. Some suggestions for the property include fishing docks, a kayak launching point, walking trails with informational kiosks, an area for ice-skating, and a fountain. If you have any ideas or suggestions for the lake or Sunset Park, now is the time to share them with the Sturgeon Bay Park and Recreation Department. In addition, attending the meeting is another way to show support for continuing the restoration of Little Lake.