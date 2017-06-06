Perlman Leaving DCEDC

Sam Perlman, Economic Development Manager for the Door County Economic Development Corporation, has announced that he will be leaving his position in Sturgeon Bay after 13 and a half years on the job. Perlman, who began working for the public/private agency in October of 2003, said it had been an honor and a privilege to serve the Door County community in that capacity and looked forward to the next chapter in his life while exploring new opportunities. During his time with the county economic development corporation, Perlman has been President of the Northeast Wisconsin Regional Economic Partnership, Chair of the Door County Job Center management team, Treasurer of the Bay Area Workforce Development board, served on the board of the Wisconsin Economic Development Association, and was affiliated with Habitat for Humanity, the Door County YMCA, and Door Shakespeare. His job-related duties included handling marketing for the corporation, administration of a $5.9 million revolving loan fund portfolio, and coordinating efforts to obtain federal grants for technology, workforce training, attainable housing and other community development initiatives.