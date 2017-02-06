Passenger Killed in Snowmobile Accident Saturday in Casco

According to information from the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, an accident involving a snowmobile Saturday night has taken the life of the passenger of the snowmobile. The accident took place on private property off of Pheasant Road in the Town of Casco. The report says the snowmobile struck a fence post, resulting in both the driver & passenger being thrown from the snowmobile & the passenger hitting her head on a fence post. Neither the driver or passenger were wearing helmets. The victim has been identified as 47 year old Kelly Giese of Casco, the driver of the snowmobile was 34 year old Adam Wanta of Luxemburg. The passenger was transported from the scene by the Eagle III rescue helicopter to a Green Bay medical facility with substantial injuries and died as a result of those injuries Monday. The accident remains under investigation by the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department. Luxemburg Rescue and Casco, Lincoln and Red River First Responders responded to the scene.