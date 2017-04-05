Opposition to Special Sidewalk Assessment Voiced at Council Meeting

Several speakers voiced their opposition to a special assessment related to the installation of sidewalk on portions of south 16th Place and south 18th Avenue before and during a public hearing at the meeting of the Sturgeon Bay City Council Tuesday afternoon. The cost associated with putting in the sidewalk has been pegged at just under $16,000. One resident told the council that the assessment would be a burden given his status as a retiree. Another resident indicated that the sidewalk would be of no benefit to his property and that of his neighbors and there would be an associated costs related to maintaining it. The council was also told that there was safety and environmental considerations that hadn’t been taken in to account and that the sidewalk should be paid for by city taxpayers as a whole. On the other side, one speaker indicated that the area in question had been singled out as a candidate for sidewalk as part of the “safe routes to school” effort and a representative for the Door County Medical Center spoke in favor of the project. No written correspondence was presented during the meeting.