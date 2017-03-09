Open Seat on Algoma City Council

There is an open seat on the Algoma City Council, due to the resignation of Alderman James Barlow. The seat is in the 3rd aldermanic district, a map of the district can be found below. The city is accepting letters of interest from those interested in filling the seat. The appointed term will run until the April, 2018 election. Interested parties who live in the 3rd district are encouraged to write a letter of interest to:

Algoma City Hall, Attn: Mayor Wayne R. Schmidt

416 Fremont Street

Algoma, WI 54201

Letters of interest will be accepted until 12PM, Monday April 3rd. The city council is expected to fill the vacated seat at the common council meeting on Tuesday, April 18th. If you have any questions call Algoma City Hall at (920)-487-5203.