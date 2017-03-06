NWS Issues Wind Advisory

The National Weather Service In Green Bay has also issued a WIND ADVISORY, which will be in effect from until 7 PM Wednesday for the entire WDOR broadcast area.

Expect southwest winds Tuesday 20 – 30 mph, with some gusts in excess of 45 mph.

West winds Wednesday 15 – 30 mph, with some gusts around 45 mph.

Minor tree and power line damage is possible. Driving may become difficult, especially high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects, such as garbage cans, may be blown around easily.

Wisconsin Public Service is reporting some power outages throughout Door and Kewaunee Counties. Click here to see the outage map.

WDOR’s Chad Michaels took this picture this morning: