Northern Sky Trying to Meet Matching Donation

As reported last week, Northern Sky Theater’s “Constellation Campaign” to raise funds for its new creative campus in Fish Creek is closing in on the last 20% of its $6.7 million goal. Holly Feldman, Director of Development and Public Relations, says an individual has stepped forward with what could be a significant donation…

Feldman says the theatrical company is hoping others will step forward to match the anonymous grant…