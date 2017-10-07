Northern Sky Theatre Capital Campaign Closing in on Goal

The Northern Sky Theatre has reached another milestone in its capital campaign intended to provide the resources needed to develop a creative campus near Fish Creek. Holly Feldman, Director of Development and Public Relations, says real progress has been made…
While the current total reflects a significant level of fundraising, Feldman says the beginning of work on the project at the parcel near County A and F is a ways off…
When works begins at the 40-acre site, plans call for two buildings housing an indoor theater, administrative offices, box office, costume and set facilities and storage spaces. Current plans are to continue summer performances at the amphitheater at Peninsula State Park.