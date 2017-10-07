Northern Sky Theatre Capital Campaign Closing in on Goal

The Northern Sky Theatre has reached another milestone in its capital campaign intended to provide the resources needed to develop a creative campus near Fish Creek. Holly Feldman, Director of Development and Public Relations, says real progress has been made…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/N1297.mp3

While the current total reflects a significant level of fundraising, Feldman says the beginning of work on the project at the parcel near County A and F is a ways off…