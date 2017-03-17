Northern Sky Theater Receives Wisconsin Arts Board Grant

A matching grant of $11,500 has been presented to Door County’s Northern Sky Theater by the Wisconsin Arts Board. The grant supports the theater company’s commitment to writing and developing new works of musical theater tailored to its unique multi-generational audiences. Wisconsin Arts Board grants must be matched, dollar for dollar, with additional public and private funds. Dave Maier, Managing Director of Northern Sky, says the mission of presenting shows at affordable ticket prices would not be possible without support from the Wisconsin Arts Board. The Northern Sky box office is located in the Green Gable Shops in Ephraim. To learn more about Northern Sky Theater check out northernskytheater.com