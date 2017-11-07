Northern Door Man Injured in Fall From Bluff

A northern Door County man was injured in a fall down a bluff Monday afternoon in the Village of Sister Bay. According to Mike Goldstone, Assistant Chief of the Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department, the page came in at 2:50PM and units responded to the trail near the Sister Bay Yacht Club. The man, said to be in his 70’s, was reported to have a head injury when firefighters, first responders and Door County EMS arrived on scene. Paramedics attended to the injured party who was conscious and alert about 15 feet below the trail. Due to the location, help was solicited from the Baileys Harbor, Gibraltar and Ephraim Fire Departments. The injured man was removed by emergency medical personnel utilizing the Gibraltar fire boat. He was taken to the Sister Bay Marina and transported to the Eagle Three helicopter which airlifted him to Saint Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. Participants in the successful rescue operation say the nearly seamless resolution of the incident was the product of the positive interaction between regional, county and local emergency units, including firefighters, first responders, EMS personnel, law enforcement and helicopter pilots.