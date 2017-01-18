Nominations for Industry & Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

The Door County Economic Development Corporation is seeking nominees for the annual Door County Industry of the Year and the Door County Entrepreneur of the Year awards. These awards celebrate businesses that help create a positive business climate in Door County. The winners will be announced at the corporations annual meeting in the spring. This is the 44th year for the Industry of the Year award, first presented by the Door County Chamber of Commerce in 1973. Last year’s winner was Therma-Tron X and the Entrepreneur of the Year last year went to David Eliot and Madeline Harrison of Peninsula Publishing & Distribution of Baileys Harbor. Any Door County resident or business can nominate a business or entrepreneur by contacting the DCEDC. Nominations are due by Monday February 27.