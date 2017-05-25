Woman Struck and Killed by Vehicle on Highway 42 Near Algoma

An 80 year old woman from the Town of Pierce was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning as she was crossing highway 42, near 8th Road in the Town of Pierce. The driver of the vehicle, a 46 year old Algoma man, reported the incident at 10:06AM. The woman was crossing the road to retrieve her mail. Algoma Fire & Rescue along with the Eagle Three Helicopter responded to treat the victim who died later due to the injuries. The name of the victim is not being released at this time and the accident remains under investigation by the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department.