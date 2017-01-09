Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Warning In Effect

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, which is in effect until 3PM Tuesday, for the counties of Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Brown.

The snow will change to a wintry mix in parts of eastern Wisconsin on Tuesday before precipitation diminishes around 3PM Tuesday.

The heaviest snowfall rates will occur through this evening into early Tuesday morning.

3 – 6 inches of snow is expected Monday night and Tuesday, with ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch possible on Tuesday, mainly in east central Wisconsin.

Snow covered and slippery roads are expected Monday night, with snow covered or icy roads possible on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has also issued a WINTER STORM WARNING, which is in effect until 3PM Tuesday, for the counties of Oconto and Marinette.

Expect snow to continue to develop then diminish around 3PM Tuesday.

The heaviest snowfall rates should occur between 6AM and 12PM Tuesday.

Total snow accumulations of 6 – 8 inches are expected.

Plan on difficult driving conditions, including during the morning commute on Tuesday.