The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, which is in effect until 1AM Tuesday, for the counties of Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Brown.

Snow will continue through the evening hours. The heaviest snow will be during the afternoon to evening hours.

Another 1 – 3 inches of snow is expected.

Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous. In addition, gusty northeast winds are expected to create blowing and drifting snow.