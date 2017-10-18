Wednesday Afternoon Power Outage Caused by Downed Tree

A tree that toppled over and landed on wires near the Cherry Hills Golf Course, in the Town of Sevastopol, caused a power outage and knocked WDOR FM off the air for about an hour and a half Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 1PM, the tree fell, causing the disruption in electrical service. A crew was dispatched and they had electricity restored by about 2:20PM. It apparently took longer to find the problem then to fix it, which was accomplished by re-setting a fuse. About 350 Wisconsin Public Service Customers were affected by the power outage.