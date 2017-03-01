Weather Related Schedule Changes

Due to the weather, WDOR has received these schedule changes: (3/1/17)

-No afternoon 4-K or Early Childhood for the Kewaunee School District

-All after school activities at Gibraltar School District are cancelled – No Faith Formation – No late bus for Northern Door YMCA

-All after school activities at Southern Door School District are cancelled

-NWTC Sturgeon Bay Campus will close at 4PM

­-The Boys & Girls Club of Door County will be closing both of their locations at 5 PM

-Sturgeon Bay Board of Education Learning Session is cancelled

-All after school youth and adult programs in both the Sturgeon Bay and Northern Door Program Centers are CANCELLED after 3pm.

-Sturgeon Bay Kids Club will run as regularly scheduled and Southern Door Kids Club will remain open until 4:00 pm.

-The Northern Door and Sturgeon Bay YMCA facilities and Barker Center will remain open as regularly scheduled.

-Calvary United Methodist Church in Egg Harbor has cancelled their 4 PM service

-Stella Maris Church Baileys Harbor has cancelled 4:15 & 7pm services. Faith Formation classes cancelled

-Tanum Forest Lutheran Church has cancelled the 5PM service & all church activities

-Religious Education & mass at St. Francis/St. Mary’s in Brussels & St. Peter & St. Hubert in Lincoln cancelled

-EDGE class at Saint Joe’s at 6 PM has been cancelled

-Bayview Lutheran Church Sturgeon Bay 6PM service cancelled

-St. Paul Lutheran Church in Juddville has cancelled the 6PM service

-Immanuel Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor 6PM service is cancelled

-Prince of Peace Church has postponed their 6 PM service until Thursday at 6:30 PM

-Corpus Christi Church of Sturgeon Bay has cancelled 6:30PM mass

-All activities at Shepard of the Bay Church in Ellison Bay are cancelled

-Hainesville Lutheran Church has cancelled the 7pm service

-First Baptist Church of Sturgeon Bay has cancelled all services

-Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kolberg has cancelled all programs

-United Methodist Church of Algoma service cancelled

-Hope Church Sturgeon Bay service & choir cancelled

-St. Peter & Paul of Institute has cancelled all services

-United Methodist Church of Sturgeon Bay has cancelled all programs

-St. Peters Lutheran Church in Forestville has cancelled all activities

-First Baptist Church in Sister Bay is closed. All services & activities are cancelled

-TOPS 1335 Group’s meeting at 4 PM at Prince of Peace Church has been cancelled

-The heath program at 4 PM at United Methodist Church has been cancelled – soup and service are still on

-Sturgeon Bay Jaycees have cancelled BINGO

-Door Kewaunee Legislative Days informational meeting at Algoma Library is cancelled

-Women’s city dart league party at 7pm at the Greystone Castle has been re-scheduled for next Wednesday



