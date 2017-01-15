We Are Hope Nearing Fundraising Goal

The annual fund drive of We Are Hope, Incorporated recently was given a shot in the arm with the receipt of a generous gift. Mrs. Jan Welborn has donated $10,000 to the local agency in honor of her late husband and son, Andrew and Matthew Welborn. We Are Hope, provides programming to help people find employment, career support programs, and home energy services. Sandy Duckett, the organization’s Chief Executive Officer, says the contribution brings We Are Hope closer to its fundraising goal of $20,000. So far, $17,000 has been raised. Checks may be sent to:

We Are Hope, Incorporated

1300 Egg Harbor Road, Suite 124

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Donations may also be made online at wearehopeinc.org