Vandertie Will be New Elementary Principal at Southern Door

Former Southern Door teacher Cory Vandertie is returning to the place where he began his career in education, this time as the district’s elementary principal.

Vandertie replaces Laurie Connell who retired at the end of the current school year. For the past five years, he has served as an administrator in the Green Bay school district. Prior to becoming an administrator, Vandertie spent 13 years at Southern Door, serving as elementary gifted and talented coordinator and fifth grade teacher. As an administrator in Green Bay, he supervised the district’s after-school program at 12 sites, collaborated with community agencies, and secured significant grant funding and resources to increase the quality of the program and its services. Vandertie received a master of arts degree in leadership and director of instruction from Viterbo University in La Crosse in 2012. He begins his new administrative duties at Southern Door in July.