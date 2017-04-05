Two Brown County Men Face Sex Related Charges in Case of Missing Teen

Two Brown County men are expected in Door County Circuit Court Thursday morning in connection with sex-related charges involving a Door County teenager who was reported missing in March. The men, 33-year old Richard Whiting of Green Bay and 40-year old Zerie Baker of De Pere, are each charged with child enticement. Baker is also charged with soliciting prostitution. Court records indicate that the Sturgeon Bay teen left home on March 13th after being picked up by the two men. He was taken to Green Bay where the men are accused of having had sexual relations with him. The teenager eventually left and was reported in the Oshkosh and Milwaukee areas before he made his whereabouts known to authorities in Chicago and was brought back home. Baker and Whiting have been in the Door County jail since bail was set at $25,000 for Whiting and $30,000 for Baker.