Treml Appointed President & CEO of Bank of Luxemburg

The Bank of Luxemburg has announced that Tim Treml has been appointed President and CEO of the financial institution. Treml has been working closely with John Slatky on the transition. Slatky served as the bank’s Executive Vice President and CEO for five years and as President and CEO for the past 23 years. Slatky will remain on staff until his planned retirement in June.

Treml has been with the Bank of Luxemburg for nearly 22 years. He is also a dedicated volunteer serving as President of the Luxemburg Chamber of Commerce, Treasurer to the Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation, Co-Chair of the East Shore Industries annual golf outing, Treasurer for Ducks Unlimited and is a former rescue squad member.

The Bank of Luxemburg has offices in Luxemburg, Green Bay, Dyckesville, Casco, Algoma, Kewaunee & Sturgeon Bay.