Thrills on 3rd Saturday in Sturgeon Bay

Thrills on 3rd returns to Sturgeon Bay Saturday. Savanna Townsend of the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center talked about the event that youngsters and families can enjoy along the downtown retail area…

Townsend says pumpkins will be a key part of one activity that will run from 9 to 11AM…

Pumpkin participants are encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to the Lakeshore Cap Food Pantry. Other events planned for the day include a gooey slime making session at the Door County Library and the haunted house at the Boys and Girls Club of Door County. The costume parade is at 1PM and participants will line up at Martin Park 15 minutes earlier. The short parade will travel down 3rd Avenue to Jefferson Street. Mayor Thad Birmingham will announce the costume winners. Then, from 2 to 3PM, stores will be open for trick or treaters.