TAP to Hold Auditions for StageKids Theatre

“StageKids Theatre,” the educational outreach program of the Third Avenue Playhouse has scheduled auditions for its upcoming spring 2017 one act play festival. Four one act plays will be presented April 28th, 29th and 30th. The selections include “Hello Out There” by William Saroyan, “Adaptation” by Elaine May, “Sure Thing” by David Ives, and “The 15 Minute Hamlet” by Tom Stoppard. The plays will be directed by Robert Boles Co-Artistic Director of the Third Avenue Playhouse in downtown Sturgeon Bay. Auditions are open to all students from 8th to 12th grades only. Students from all Door County public, private and home schools are invited to attend. Auditions will be held at the Third Avenue Playhouse at 11AM Saturday, January 14. Those auditioning will be reading from the scripts. There is no need to bring in a prepared audition piece. For more information about StageKids Theatre check out thirdavenueplayhouse.com/stagekids-theatre/