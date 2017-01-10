Sunday Ice Rescue a Reminder to Always Check Conditions

Personnel from the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department participated in the ice rescue in the Little Sturgeon Bay area Sunday afternoon. Fire Chief Tim Dietman says people who venture onto the ice, especially those who are unfamiliar with the area, should learn about conditions before doing so…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/N33.mp3

Dietman says getting to people stranded on the ice is often the most difficult part of the rescue operation…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/N34.mp3

According to Dietman, the rescue operation itself went well…