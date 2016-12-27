Sturgeon Bay Trying to Increase Available Housing

Some some small cities across the state and nation are having difficulty finding jobs for their residents. The City of Sturgeon Bay not only has jobs to offer, but also is working hard to create quality housing for the workers to live in. Mayor Thad Birmingham says, at present, the city’s housing stock is 97% occupied…

Mayor Birmingham says a lot of effort has been focused recently on providing increased housing locally…