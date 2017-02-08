Sturgeon Bay Studying Fire Department Coverage Expansion

The City of Sturgeon Bay will be contracting with Public Administration Associates, LLC to provide a needs assessment related to the fire department expanding its coverage area. The city council approved the assessment and strategic plan during its meeting Tuesday. Fire Chief Tim Dietman explains why the study is needed…
Dietman says the evaluation will cover several areas…
The city will pay Public Administration Associates $10,000 plus $2,000 expenses to do the work. It was recently reported that the Town of Nasewaupee has been discussing the idea of contracting with Sturgeon Bay for fire department services.