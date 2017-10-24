Sturgeon Bay Students Selected as Wisconsin Music Ambassadors

Four music students from Sturgeon Bay High School have been selected to participate in the Wisconsin Ambassadors of Music 2018 European Tour. Juniors Marley Gigstead and Ian Bartz and sophomores Katy Carter and DJ Lenius were recommended by music directors Heidi Hintz and Leslie Hill. With the support of their parents and music teachers, the students will perform in seven European countries from June 27th through July 12th of next year. The Wisconsin Ambassadors of Music ensembles represent the finest high school musicians that the state has to offer. The students will travel to England, France, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Austria, Italy, and Germany, experiencing the culture of each country while on tour. Anyone who’d like to help sponsor these students should contact Heidi Hintz at Sturgeon Bay High School by calling 1(920)-746-3874.