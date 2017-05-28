Sturgeon Bay Police Bike Auction Tuesday

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department will hold its annual bike auction on Tuesday, May 30th at 5PM in the police department parking lot. More than two dozen bicycles will be sold. The bikes were found or turned in to the department in recent months and at least 90 days must have passed before they can be put on the auction block. In addition, individuals who want to donate a bicycle to the auction can do so before the sale gets underway. Viewing begins at 1PM. Proceeds from the annual Sturgeon Bay Police Department bike auction will be used for charitable works locally.